Tottenham Hotspur sporting director Fabio Paratici could soon pack his bags and follow Antonio Conte out the door, according to reports.

The Lowdown: Paratici future questioned...

The Spurs managing director has been linked with a possible departure in recent months and his future could be uncertain after his 30-month ban from Italian football.

The ban was imposed by the FIGC after Juventus' latest financial scandal, where the Federal Court of Appeal also handed the Serie A giants a mammoth 15-point deduction.

Paratici and 11 other current and former Juve directors were handed domestic bans and this could well spread worldwide, thereby affecting his position as Tottenham's transfer chief.

Spurs apparently fear his ban could extend to England if the Italian Football Federation refuse to overturn his punishment on appeal, with April 19 being a key date.

The Premier League top four hopefuls, according to a new report, seriously face the prospect of losing both Conte and Paratici soon.

The Latest: Paratici could leave Spurs with Conte...

According to Calciomercato, an Italian news website, Conte's future is 'intertwined' with that of Paratici, and the latter man 'risks paying' the price for bringing the former Chelsea head coach to Tottenham.

It was apparently Paratici who persuaded chairman Daniel Levy to appoint Conte and the 50-year-old could pack his bags alongside him.

Calcio add that Tottenham are preparing the next 'revolution' with Paratici potentially heading towards a 'farewell'.

The Verdict: Crunch few weeks...

As aforementioned, Spurs supporters will be keeping an eye on the calendar as April 19 will be another crucial day in determining their club's future.

It is the date Paratici will find out his sentence via the FIGC and whether his appeal either sticks or gets thrown out by the Italian court.

If his ban does extend to England, Levy will need to get working on finding a successor for the former Juve chief, who has been described as an 'incredible worker'.

One of the men linked with Paratici's post, should he vacate, is Benfica talent-spotter Rui Pedro Braz. Reports have claimed that Tottenham like the 44-year-old, who has amassed quite a reputation in Portugal for spotting and scouting world football's most promising talents.

Pedro Braz most recently played a major role in helping to sell midfielder Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea for a British record £106 million fee.

The west Londoners were also interested in Pedro Braz as a club chief before they ultimately moved for Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley as their new directors.