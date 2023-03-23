Tottenham Hotspur managerial target Roberto De Zerbi shares a similarity with Antonio Conte, says reporter Alasdair Gold.

The Lowdown: De Zerbi linked...

The Brighton boss has been linked with taking over at Spurs over the last few weeks with Football Insider first breaking news that Lilywhites chiefs are impressed by him.

Having had really big shoes to fill, De Zerbi has thrived in the Seagulls hot seat since taking over from Graham Potter, who departed for Chelsea earlier this season.

The Italian has been praised by top flight rivals like Man City boss Pep Guardiola for his 'incredible' football and Brighton are well in contention for a European qualifying place.

His brilliant job at the Amex has reportedly alerted top clubs and Spurs remain linked with a move for the 43-year-old.

Chairman Daniel Levy and sporting director Fabio Paratici apparently have De Zerbi on their radar alongside Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique, Thomas Tuchel, Marco Silva and Thomas Frank.

The Latest: Gold makes De Zerbi claim...

Speaking in a football.london Q&A, reporter Gold has said De Zerbi shares some similarities with Conte, namely that he is a 'bit of a livewire'.

When asked about the 43-year-old and his links to Tottenham, the journalist also claimed he naturally falls into the category of summer managerial targets.

Gold said:

"The Italian would naturally fall into the summer category of candidates as it's doubtful he would walk out on the Seagulls at this stage of the season. He would also be expensive with reportedly a big £11m release clause in his contract."

"Like Conte, De Zerbi is also known to be a bit of a livewire behind the scenes, but his football would likely win over plenty of fans if he can get Tottenham playing as his Brighton team do.

"It's all down to Levy really and what kind of direction he's going to tread in next. If he wants a project manager then the 43-year-old is an up-and-coming coach and he could do a lot worse, but it's whether the Spurs chairman is prepared to gamble again with all eyes on him or take a safer, but still not guaranteed to succeed, option."

The former Sassuolo boss would excite Spurs supporters with his brand of attacking football.

Gold also claimed in the Q&A that De Zerbi has adopted a similar formation to Pochettino with Brighton even scoring more goals than top-four hopefuls Man United and Newcastle so far this season.

This is despite Brighton having a far inferior squad in terms of depth and quality, so the 'special' De Zerbi deserves real credit.

While Pochettino remains the standout candidate, especially given his status as a free agent, De Zerbi could well be one to watch out for this summer.