Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has shared some 'bad news' for Tottenham Hotspur involving defender Ben Davies.

The Lowdown: Spurs chase top four...

Amid all the noise surrounding Antonio Conte and who Spurs' next manager could be, the Lilywhites are still battling for a place in the Premier League top four.

Their hopes were slightly dented by a very disappointing 3-3 draw at Southampton last weekend, with the north Londoners squandered a 3-1 lead late in the game.

Conte launched a scathing attack on the club, his squad and even Tottenham's board following the result and he didn't hold back in the slightest.

“We are 11 players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players, I see players that don’t want to help each other and don’t put their heart (in)," he said.

“Why? Because they are used to it here, they are used to it. They don’t play for something important yeah. They don’t want to play under pressure, they don’t want to play under stress.

“It is easy in this way. Tottenham’s story is this. Twenty years there is the owner and they never won something but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stays here. I have seen the managers that Tottenham had on the bench."

The Latest: Spurs suffer blow...

Speaking on Sky (via Football Daily), reporter Bridge has shared a blow for Spurs in their race for a top four finish.

Indeed, Wales international and first team regular Davies is believed to have picked up a hamstring injury during Tottenham's nightmare result against Southampton.

The 29-year-old now faces an extended spell on the sidelines.

Bridge explained:

"Some bad news for Tottenham Hotspur, Ben Davies picked up a hamstring injury against Southampton on Saturday. Real, real disappointment for him, he's been playing very well, but that could keep him out for up to a month."

The Verdict: Real worry...

The defender has been a mainstay under Conte and Stellini on the left side recently, proving his value in a Spurs side also containing Ivan Perisic for the wing-back role on that side.

Davies has started 21 games in the league this season, even pitching in with two goals and two assists, leaving Spurs potentially weakened for a good amount of time.

Newcastle currently have two games in hand over Spurs, and if they win both, the club could find themselves four points a drift of Eddie Howe's men.

They need every boost possible in the race but this update comes as a worrying setback.