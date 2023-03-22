Journalist Dean Jones has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur's search for a manager could persuade Harry Kane to stay, with three 'big names' in contention.

The Lowdown: Conte rant...

Antonio Conte had already been linked with a Spurs exit before his infamous post-Southampton rant to the press as sporting director Fabio Paratici got to work on a shortlist.

Sky Sports claimed last week that this list of names features Mauricio Pochettino, Roberto De Zerbi, Luis Enrique, Thomas Tuchel, Marco Silva and Thomas Frank.

Reports state that other candidates have also been entering the frame to succeed Conte with one of them being Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner, who won the Europa League last season.

Conte laid bare the problems he believes faces Tottenham at both squad and board level, taking aim at the players who don't want to play 'under stress'.

The Italian said:

“We are 11 players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players, I see players that don’t want to help each other and don’t put their heart (in).

“Why? Because they are used to it here, they are used to it. They don’t play for something important yeah. They don’t want to play under pressure, they don’t want to play under stress.

“It is easy in this way. Tottenham’s story is this. Twenty years there is the owner and they never won something but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stays here. I have seen the managers that Tottenham had on the bench."

The Latest: Journalist makes Kane claim amid manager search...

Writing for GIVEMESPORT, Jones has claimed that Tottenham's quest to find a new manager after Conte could Spurs a 'better opportunity' to convince Kane to remain at the club.

He adds that there are three 'big names' they're considering for the job - Pochettino, Tuchel and Enrique - and talks with all three will involve explaining the situation surrounding Kane.

The Verdict: Crucial next step...

Losing both Conte, a serial winner at all of his previous clubs, and Kane upon the expiry of his 2024 contract, would surely be a sore one to take for Spurs supporters.

If Tottenham's next boss actually cannot sway the England international into remaining in north London, the only logical step for Levy is to sell this summer while he still can.

Spurs' all time-top goal scorer and prodigal son is near-irreplaceable, especially going by his sensational goal return, and any replacement could well be a step down.

However, the Lilywhites could well be left with little choice if things go sour - making this a crucial next step for Tottenham.