Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is 'already looking' for a new club beyond Spurs, according to a report.

The Lowdown: Kane future uncertain...

The 29-year-old is set to be one of the hottest topics discussed in north London this summer, especially with his contract set to expire in 2024.

Kane could leave Spurs on a Bosman deal next year as things stand with Premier League rivals Man United among the sides showing an interest in the player.

The England international, who become the Three Lions' all time top goal scorer after his penalty against Italy on Thursday evening, is a key asset for Antonio Conte and whoever replaces him thereafter.

Reports have previously suggested that new deal talks have been opened with Kane, but according to a new report, the forward is now seriously considering his options.

The Latest: Kane 'already looking' for new club...

According to Spanish news outlet Libertad Digital, and journalist David Lacruz, Kane is 'already looking for a destination' beyond Tottenham.

The Lilywhites are apparently worrying about his 'no-renewal' as the attacker himself has now 'gotten tired' with the situation at Spurs.

Kane is believed to be 'fed up' with chairman Daniel Levy's 'broken promises' and the 'endless projects' that have been failing.

He apparently doesn't plan to extend his deal, coming after he nearly joined league champions Man City in the summer of 2021.

The Verdict: Blow for Spurs...

The homegrown ace has starred for Tottenham yet again, scoring a brilliant 21 goals and two assists in 28 league starts this campaign.

He also become Spurs' all-time top scorer this season, surpassing the legendary Jimmy Greaves and proving to the world that he is one of England's best ever centre-forwards.

Gareth Southgate, speaking after Kane also broke Wayne Rooney's international goalscoring record this week, stated:

"He is a brilliant professional and to do it as quickly as he has with still a lot of his career to come is an incredible achievement.

“Huge credit to him. The players gave him a brilliant reception afterwards and I think that was a response to both the record and what he’s just had to recover from as well.”

Losing such a player would come as a major, major blow to Spurs and supporters will be hoping this report isn't backed up by more mainstream media outlets.

Spurs return to action against Everton on April 3 and Kane will be set to showcase just how important he is yet again.