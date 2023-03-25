Reliable journalist Alasdair Gold has suggested that Tottenham could well tempt out-of-work boss Julian Nagelsmann to join the club.

The Lowdown: Spurs seek Conte replacement...

Spurs have reportedly been seeking an heir to current head coach Antonio Conte after his outburst against Southampton last weekend.

The Italian had been linked with a departure from north London at the end of this Premier League season but an astonishing post-match rant last Saturday could push his exit forward.

Conte questioned the very culture of the club and lack of silverware in a thinly-veiled dig towards the Tottenham hierarchy, all the while questioning his squad's overall desire.

“They are used to it here, they are used to it. They don’t play for something important yeah. They don’t want to play under pressure, they don’t want to play under stress," exclaimed a furious Conte.

“It is easy in this way. Tottenham’s story is this. Twenty years there is the owner and they never won something but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stays here. I have seen the managers that Tottenham had on the bench."

Spurs are still pushing for a top four Premier League finish and their next move will be a crucial one, yet the newly-found availability of Nagelsmann presents a real opportunity.

The Latest: Nagelsmann could be tempted by Spurs...

The north Londoners have been heavily linked with Bayern's former boss in the last 24 hours and ever since his surprise departure from the Allianz Arena.

Gold, writing in a piece for football.london and on Twitter, claims he is a manager Spurs have contemplated hiring twice before.

The journalist says that Spurs 'might be able to quickly tempt' Nagelsmann into joining, especially when factoring in he 'developed real affection for the club' during Mauricio Pochettino's tenure.

The 35-year-old apparently forged a real connection with Spurs while Pochettino was in charge and became a big fan of their playing style.

The Verdict: Boost for Spurs?

Bayern's surprise decision to sack Nagelsmann has presented the north Londoners with a chance to sway him for the third time of asking.

Third-time lucky is the age-old saying and RB Leipzig's former boss would come with both pedigree and the status of being Europe's most exciting young coach.

Already boasting a league title on his CV at such a young age, Nagelsmann's brand of intense, high-pressing football could also excite Spurs supporters.

Called a 'sensational manager' by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, it's safe to say the German would come as a brilliant Conte replacement given his free agent status.