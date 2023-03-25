Journalist Wayne Veysey has shared a 'sensational twist' in Tottenham's manager search involving former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann.

The Lowdown: Nagelsmann sacked...

The 35-year-old, in perhaps one of the biggest developments in world football this week, was officially fired by Bayern despite their solid season on paper so far.

Nagelsmann had guided the Bundesliga giants to a Champions League quarter-final tie, where they'll now face off against Premier League champions Man City without the German.

Bayern are also still well in contention to retain their domestic crown and could also win the DFB-Pokal with a quarter-final looming against Freiburg on April 4.

However, as explained in a statement from Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn, the European heavyweights took the decision to hand their ex-boss his P45 due to an apparent decline in performance.

"When we signed Julian Nagelsmann in the summer of 2021, we were convinced we would work with him on a long-term basis - and that was the goal of all of us right up to the end," explained Kahn.

"But now we have come to the conclusion that the quality in our squad - despite the Bundesliga title last year - has come to the fore less and less often.

"After the World Cup, we have played less successfully and less attractively. The big fluctuations in performance have cast doubt on our goals for this season, but also our goals for the future."

The Latest: 'Sensational twist' at Spurs on Nagelsmann...

The Lilywhites, amid their search for an Antonio Conte replacement, have been linked with a move for Nagelsmann with reporter Veysey sharing what he knows.

Writing for Football Insider, the journalist claims there's been a 'sensational twist' in Tottenham's manager hunt and the north London club now 'will make contact' with Nagelsmann.

News of the ex-RB Leipzig boss' sacking is apparently viewed as a 'game-changer' by Daniel Levy and co as Spurs sense an opportunity to hire one of world football's most exciting young coaches.

The Verdict: Swoop in...

We had been seriously in favour of moving for ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is also available as a free agent, but Nagelsmann's status without a job really gives them something to think about.

Called a 'sensational manager' by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, the 4-2-3-1 boss encourages an intense, high-pressing brand of attacking football which is different to Conte's more pragmatic approach.

Some Spurs supporters have been calling for their side to adopt a more attack-minded football philosophy which hasn't really been seen since Pochettino's tenure.

Nagelsmann could be the man to re-instil an exciting brand of play, and now that he's a free agent, there appears to be little obstacle in Levy making a move.