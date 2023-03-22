Former Tottenham Hotspur boss and managerial candidate Mauricio Pochettino would take the job if offered it, according to Sky Sports.

The Lowdown: Spurs draw shortlist...

Spurs and sporting director Fabio Paratici have already drawn up a shortlist of names to potentially replace current head coach Antonio Conte.

Even before his astonishing post-match Southampton rant, the 53-year-old had been tipped to leave the club at the end of this Premier League season, with his contract expiring in June.

Chairman Daniel Levy has the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months but this is currently not in the pipeline.

Conte could well be shown his marching orders before then as the Lilywhites identify Roberto De Zerbi, Luis Enrique, Thomas Tuchel, Marco Silva, Thomas Frank and Pochettino as possible replacements.

The Latest: Pochettino would take Spurs job...

One of the most popular names by far to have been linked with the post is Pochettino, Spurs' former boss who lead them to a Champions League final in 2019.

Sections of Tottenham's fanbase have seriously campaigned for the Argentine to make a return and Sky have an update on the situation.

The broadcast giant claims Pochettino would take the job 'if offered it', stating on air:

"We understand that many of Tottenham's squad have been in contact with their former manager, Mauricio Pochettino, they want him to replace Conte.

"And we also expect Pochettino would take the job if offered it. As things stand Pochettino will assess all of his options in the summer, he has had several approaches in the last eight months, none of them he felt were right.

"Tottenham also approached Pochettino in the summer of 2021 but his contract at PSG then meant he couldn't talk to them."

The Verdict: Perfect man for the job...

The former Southampton boss already has both a bond with members of the Spurs squad and large portions of supporters, surely making this a match made in heaven.

His status as a free agent also opens the door for Levy to make an approach with little obstacle in his path.

Pochettino would come back to Spurs with much more experience, having won a Ligue 1 title with Paris-Saint Germain last year.

The 51-year-old is also highly respected in other countries, especially Italy, with Serie A football expert Mina Rzouki telling BBC Radio 5 Live that Italians think he's a 'genius' and 'master tactician'.

Pochettino's experience in England, where he is proven on limited resources, is yet another reason to make this move a reality.