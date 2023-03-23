There is now a 'good possibility' former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique will join up with Tottenham, according to journalist Tony Damascelli.

The Lowdown: Spurs shortlist drawn up...

Following Antonio Conte's rant after Southampton last weekend, a speech which sparked a real footballing firestorm, much has been made over who could replace the Italian long term.

Sky Sports claimed last week that Spurs and sporting director Fabio Paratici have already written a shortlist of candidates, considering he was also entering the final few months of his deal at the time.

Mauricio Pochettino, Roberto De Zerbi, Enrique, Thomas Tuchel, Marco Silva and Thomas Frank have been billed as the main contenders but other names like Oliver Glasner have also been mentioned.

Even Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has been recommended by pundits like Tony Cascarino as a possible left-field option and it will be interesting to see who will be in charge at the beginning of 2023/2024.

The Latest: 'Good possibility' over Enrique...

Enrique, who is a free agent since departing Spain after the World Cup, is seen as a credible option by many considering his brilliant CV.

The 52-year-old has worked with some of football's most iconic superstars like Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi with reporter Damascelli sharing what he knows to Radio Radio (via Calciomercato Web):

He explained:

"If you look at Tottenham's history, it's as if you were coming to Lazio who have won only one Scudetto recently. That's why they hired him, if you let the bottom in the standings reach you at 3-3, things aren't right. There are two things: either dismissal or resignation. I know that Luis Enrique has already been contacted, there is a good possibility that he will go to England."

While we believe Pochettino stands out as the main choice, especially when factoring in his affinity for Spurs and Premier League experience, Enrique is the standout alternative.

Having won league titles and a Champions League winner's medal at Barcelona, the Spaniard has also been called an appointment which may be popular with sections of the Spurs fanbase.

Despite leaving Spain with little success at international level, Enrique did attract praise for some of his line ups and tactical choices - even being called a 'genius' by some sections of the media.

Reports suggest Enrique is the standout choice for Paratici personally, and if Tottenham can't get Pochettino, he is a more-than worthwhile back up option.