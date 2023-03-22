Tottenham Hotspur may have been handed a potential boost in their pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner.

The Lowdown: Spurs eye Glasner...

Recent reports have suggested that the Austrian tactician is on Fabio Paratici's shortlist as a long-term replacement for Antonio Conte.

Claims from Germany suggest that Glasner has already been contacted by Spurs ahead of a possible move for the Austrian, coming as his Frankfurt contract is slowly winding down.

Spurs are reportedly on the lookout for Conte's replacement after the Italian's scathing post-match rant against Southampton last weekend, with Glasner mentioned alongside the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Luis Enrique.

The Premier League top-four hopefuls squandered a 3-1 lead late-on to share the spoils 3-3 at St. Mary's, a result which culminated in Conte's wrath.

Indeed, Conte attacked the very culture of Tottenham, his squad and even the board - stating:

“We are 11 players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players, I see players that don’t want to help each other and don’t put their heart (in).

“Why? Because they are used to it here, they are used to it. They don’t play for something important yeah. They don’t want to play under pressure, they don’t want to play under stress."

The Latest: Spurs handed Glasner boost?

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, sharing news from across the continent, has an update on Glasner's situation at Frankfurt.

Amid Tottenham's interest, it is believed the tactician is stalling on a new deal and wants to take his time.

Glasner apparently now wishes to assess his options, with Plettenberg explaining:

"He wants to take his time in order to take a decision about a contract extension beyond 2024. Good relation with Krösche but still a strong interest from [England]. No concrete negotiations with Frankfurt at this stage. Should follow next weeks. Top coach!"

The Verdict: Make the move?

If Spurs could tempt Glasner into swapping the Bundesliga for English football, he could come as a fairly solid candidate and potential alternative to the likes of Mauricio Pochettino.

The latter man, given his credentials and status as a free agent, should be viewed as Daniel Levy's top managerial priority in our opinion.

However, if Spurs are unable to agree the Argentine's return, Glasner has been praised for his 'intense' and 'aggressive' football.

The former Wolfsburg boss also has experience winning silverware, clinching the Europa League title last year at the expense of Scottish giants Rangers.