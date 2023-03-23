Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici 'loves' former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique as reporter Alasdair Gold shares what he knows on the tactician.

The Lowdown: Conte leaving?

Spurs head coach Antonio Conte is thought to be slipping closer and closer to the N17 exit door with reports suggesting that he has no future at the club.

The Italian's contract is set to expire at the end of this Premier League season, and while Spurs have the option to extend his stay by 12 months, that is currently very unlikely to happen.

Conte is allegedly set to be sacked by the Lilywhites and chairman Daniel Levy as Paratici is tasked with finding his replacement.

A shortlist has already been drawn up with many names in contention. including Mauricio Pochettino, Roberto De Zerbi, Luis Enrique, Thomas Tuchel, Marco Silva and Thomas Frank.

Conte's outburst after Spurs' 3-3 draw at Southampton last weekend appears to have been the final with Chelsea's former head coach seriously not holding back.

“We are 11 players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players, I see players that don’t want to help each other and don’t put their heart (in)," said a furious Conte at St. Mary's, continuing further to lash out at the board and club as a whole.

Speaking in a football.london Q&A, the reliable Spurs reporter claims Paratici 'loves' the former Spain manager and he could be a 'fascinating' option.

He adds that Enrique could be a risky option considering his lack of experience in England and the fact his football is 'very different' to Conte's.

Gold said:

"Luis Enrique would be a fascinating choice and he's someone Fabio Paratici loves, along with Porto boss Sergio Conceicao, who is reportedly considering stepping down at the Portuguese side.

"Enrique's football is very different to Conte's and would require a revamping of the squad, which might be no bad thing. There's also a element of risk with the Spaniard when it comes to his lack of success outside of his club management in his homeland, mainly those two seasons at Barcelona, and trying to apply his methods quickly at a Premier League club aiming to remain a top four club would be a big task."

The Verdict: Perfect Pochettino alternative?

The Champions League-winning boss is certainly an option with real pedigree given he has managed some of the biggest names in world football and competed for the biggest prizes.

We believe Enrique would be a perfect Pochettino alternative given the Spaniard's status as a current free agent and emphasis on attacking football.

Reports have also suggested that the 52-year-old is a real frontrunner for the Spurs job so this could well be one to keep a close, close eye on.