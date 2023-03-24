Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be interested in Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri as they weigh possible replacements for Antonio Conte.

The Lowdown: Spurs manager hunt continues...

The Lilywhites are still reportedly in the hunt for Conte's replacement with no confirmed decision made on their intentions as things stand.

Spurs' head coach had been linked with a departure this summer with his contract set to expire in June, yet an astonishing post-match rant last weekend may have accelerated his exit.

Conte attacked his squad, Tottenham's history and even the board after his side squandered a late 3-1 lead to draw 3-3- with Southampton at St. Mary's.

“We are 11 players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players, I see players that don’t want to help each other and don’t put their heart," said their furious boss (via The Daily Echo).

“Why? Because they are used to it here, they are used to it. They don’t play for something important yeah. They don’t want to play under pressure, they don’t want to play under stress.

“It is easy in this way. Tottenham’s story is this. Twenty years there is the owner and they never won something but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stays here. I have seen the managers that Tottenham had on the bench."

The result put a dent in Tottenham's hopes to seal a top four Premier League finish, coming soon after they were knocked out of both the Champions League and FA Cup.

The Latest: Spurs interested in Sarri...

According to a report from Italy, the Lilywhites are now believed to be targeting another former Chelsea boss - Serie A manager Sarri.

Newspaper Il Messaggero , as also translated by Get Italian Football News, claim Spurs and some top flight rivals are eyeing a move for the 64-year-old who hasn't yet replied to their interest.

This comes as Sarri seeks assurances from Lazio over transfer strategy as his relationship with sporting director Igli Tare apparently reaches boiling point.

The report adds that the Italian has also 'already' rejected a mega-money offer from a club in the United Arab Emirates.

While Sarri arguably won't get supporters as excited as, say, other rumoured candidates like Mauricio Pochettino - but he does possess a few credentials.

The former Juventus boss has trophy-winning pedigree, clinching a Scudetto with the Old Lady in 2020 and winning a Europa League title with Chelsea in 2019.

Sarri has also been endorsed by Pochettino in recent years with the Argentine once tipping him to be a real success in England, claiming he 'impressed' everyone at the time.

The ex-Napoli boss also encourages an attacking brand of football, away from Conte's pragmatic style, with members of the Italian media calling him a 'top-class' manager.