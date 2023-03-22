Tottenham Hotspur have approached Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner as they weigh Antonio Conte's replacement, according to reports.

The Lowdown: Spurs change looming?

Spurs have been linked with an array of managerial candidates to potentially succeed Conte in recent weeks, with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Roberto De Zerbi, Luis Enrique, Thomas Tuchel, Marco Silva and Thomas Frank all in the frame.

Conte was linked with an exit at the end of this Premier League season, but after his explosive post-match rant at the weekend, he now looks like he is on the way out even before then.

The former Chelsea head coach took aim at the Spurs players, culture of the club and Lilywhites board after their shock 3-3 draw to Southampton at the weekend - where they blew a late 3-1 lead.

Glasner, who is currently chasing Europa League qualification at Frankfurt, has also been tipped as a potential candidate.

The Latest: Tottenham approach Glasner...

Providing a further update on Tottenham's links to the Austrian, German news outlet Sport Bild (via Goal PL) say an approach has been made by Spurs.

It is believed that the north Londoners have made contact with Glasner, who was also considered by cross-town rivals Chelsea in case of any setbacks with Graham Potter.

It's added that work has begun to find a replacement for Conte and it appears Glasner could well be in contention.

The Verdict: Great coach...

The 48-year-old favours a 3-4-2-1 formation and appears to encourage an attack-minded style of football - especially when considering Frankfurt are among the Bundesliga's top goalscoring sides.

Glasner has also received glowing endorsements from rival bosses with RB Leipzig boss Marco Rose recently waxing lyrical over his top flight adversary.

When talking about Frankfurt and the tactician, Rose stated to the press:

"Oliver Glasner's intense and aggressive football has brought big success to Frankfurt. They have solutions in and out of possession. Their centre forward is incredible and they have a lot of good players."

This is quite the praise for Glasner who also has experience winning trophies at the very highest level.

Indeed, the tactician actually clinched Europa League glory at the back end of last campaign, beating Scottish giants Rangers in the final.

Frankfurt also knocked out West Ham in the semi-finals on their run to the final in Seville last year, potentially indicating he could have just the right amount of pedigree to be a credible Spurs candidate.