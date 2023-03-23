Tottenham managerial candidate Mauricio Pochettino has been given an 'advantage' in the race to succeed Antonio Conte, according to reports.

The Lowdown: Spurs draw shortlist...

Spurs have reportedly got to work on finding a replacement for their current head coach behind-the-scenes with sporting director Fabio Paratici apparently mapping out a succession plan.

Among the names being considered for the role, Pochettino is a standout candidate given his Premier League experience, popularity at Spurs and proven record.

However, the Argentine faces stiff competition from a host of other names who could also be in contention for the Tottenham hot seat.

Indeed, it has been reported by reliable outlets that Roberto De Zerbi, Luis Enrique, Thomas Tuchel, Marco Silva and Thomas Frank are also in the frame.

This comes after Conte's vicious post-Southampton rant last weekend, where he publicly attacked his Spurs squad, the Lilywhites board and very culture of Tottenham.

The Latest: Pochettino given Spurs 'advantage'...

According to Football Insider, Pochettino may now be ahead of other contenders in the race to become Tottenham's next boss.

Their sources claim 'panic' is setting in among the Spurs hierarchy which hands the 51-year-old an 'advantage' for the hots seat.

Pochettino's return is seen as the club's best opportunity to keep star striker Harry Kane from leaving.

As such, chairman Daniel Levy could make the tactician his top target in an 'ambitious' plan to sway Kane.

The Verdict: Make the move...

Regardless of the situation surrounding Kane, we believe Pochettino should certainly be Tottenham's top managerial target anyway.

Spurs players have even reportedly called for the ex-Paris Saint-Germain boss to make a return to Hotspur Way, contacting him personally.

It appears the squad are heavily in favour of a Pochettino reunion and it's not hard to see why given his brilliant record at the club on limited resources.

The former Southampton manager went a very long period without any sufficient transfer backing but still somehow managed to guide Tottenham to a 2019 Champions League final.

Pochettino, called a 'ruthless' tactician by members of the national media, would also come back to Tottenham with far better know-how.

Clinching a Ligue 1 title with PSG last year, experience working with some of football's biggest superstars like Lionel Messi and Neymar will have only added to his credentials.

Pochettino's status as a free agent also makes this potential move a very low-risk option financially bar contract and salary demands.