A report by Fantacalcio has suggested that former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is Antonio Conte's 'designated' replacement.

The Lowdown: Conte set to leave?

Spurs' current head coach, going by developments in the last 24 hours, seems set to depart north London with reports suggesting that Conte is on the way out.

The Italian, after being appointed by chairman Daniel Levy in 2021, guided Spurs to a top four Premier League finish last season but has arguably failed to build upon that success since.

Conte took his frustrations out on both the board and Spurs' squad in a furious post-Southampton rant last weekend, questioning Tottenham's very culture.

He stated:

"We are 11 players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players, I see players that don’t want to help each other and don’t put their heart (in).

“Why? Because they are used to it here, they are used to it. They don’t play for something important yeah. They don’t want to play under pressure, they don’t want to play under stress.

“It is easy in this way. Tottenham’s story is this. Twenty years there is the owner and they never won something but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stays here. I have seen the managers that Tottenham had on the bench."

The Latest: Report suggests 'designated' Conte replacement...

Following Conte's speech which has sent shockwaves throughout football, noise surrounding a possible replacement for the 51-year-old has only gathered pace.

Pochettino is one man to be heavily linked with the job, and a report by Fantacalcio has suggested that the former PSG boss seems to be Conte's 'designated heir'.

In terms of where Conte could go next, this report adds that Inter Milan are currently 'in the front row' to give him a chance to return to Serie A.

The ex-Southampton manager is a sure-fire candidate to succeed Conte and we believe he is perfect, especially considering his top flight experience and status as a free agent.

Pochettino has earned real praise for his job at Spurs with journalist Alex Crook calling him 'ruthless' and a 'good man-manager' when talking about the Argentine's previous links with Man United.

He would also come back to Spurs with more pedigree and experience having managed superstars at PSG, a club he also guided to a Ligue 1 title last year.

Indeed, it would seem Pochettino really should be the favourite to take over.