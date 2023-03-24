Tottenham Hotspur academy gem Riley Owen is set to leave north London this summer upon the expiry of his contract, according to reports.

The Lowdown: Spurs academy line...

The Spurs academy line is perhaps one of chairman Daniel Levy's crown jewels with the N17 talent factory having produced many young stars in recent years.

Oliver Skipp, a graduate from the academy, has gone on to become a regular in the first team after a very productive 2020/2021 loan spell at Norwich City.

Following on from the Englishman, forward Dane Scarlett earned real praise from ex-Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, who likened the 18-year-old to Marcus Rashford.

Troy Parrott, once billed as the long-term heir to Harry Kane, stands out as another example with the Lilywhites also showing real faith in both Jamie Donley and Alfie Whiteman recently - offering the latter pair new deals.

Mikey Moore is yet another top youngster to watch out for with those around Tottenham heaping praise on the centre-forward.

However, with every success story, there are also some prodigies who fall by the way side.

The Latest: Owen set to leave Spurs...

According to Spurs pundit John Wenham, writing for Football Insider, teenager Owen is on the way out this summer.

It is believed that the 17-year-old will leave upon the expiry of his deal on 30 June.

Wenham, via his Lilywhites Rose account, stated:

"Understand academy year 2 forward, Riley Owen will be leaving the club following the conclusion of his contract on 30 June 2023. All the best for the future Riley."

The Verdict: Shame...

The left-winger actually enjoyed a productive campaign last season, making 17 appearances for Tottenham's Under-18s over 2021/2022 - pitching in with three goals and an assist.

However, Owen has been unable to build upon that solid form this season, having made just five Under-18 Premier League appearances so far.

Joining Spurs from Arsenal at the age of 12, Riley also contributed seven goals and eight assists for the Under-16s in 2020/21.

Unfortunately, it appears Owen's time at the club is now coming to an end, perhaps emphasising the depth, quality and competition in Tottenham's glistening academy.