Tottenham Hotspur now want Burnley boss Vincent Kompany as a potential replacement for Antonio Conte, according to reports.

The Lowdown: Spurs manager search...

Spurs have drawn up a shortlist of managerial candidates to take Conte's role with many names currently being considered by chairman Daniel Levy.

Fabio Paratici is apparently leading the Spurs succession plan with some big names like Mauricio Pochettino, their former boss and fan favourite, standing out as perhaps the best candidates.

Other than the Argentine, Roberto De Zerbi, Luis Enrique, Thomas Tuchel, Marco Silva and Thomas Frank are also in the frame.

Abroad, Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner has also been linked with the Spurs job, coming after Conte's astonishing post-Southampton rant last weekend.

“We are 11 players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players, I see players that don’t want to help each other and don’t put their heart (in)," said the furious Italian.

“Why? Because they are used to it here, they are used to it. They don’t play for something important yeah. They don’t want to play under pressure, they don’t want to play under stress.

“It is easy in this way. Tottenham’s story is this. Twenty years there is the owner and they never won something but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stays here. I have seen the managers that Tottenham had on the bench."

The Latest: Spurs target Kompany...

According to journalist David Hytner, writing for The Guardian, a new name has now come to light as Spurs target Kompany.

The Clarets head coach is apparently 'of interest' to Tottenham now following his brilliant full debut campaign in charge at Turf Moor.

Kompany has taken Burnley to the Championship summit and his high-flyers could even become one of the few second tier winners to surpass 100 points.

The Verdict: Left-field option...

Bar his spell at Anderlecht after leaving Man City in 2019, Kompany has little experience outside of Burnley and he could be seen as a risky move.

The Belgian does have his credentials as a natural born leader and he cemented himself into City folklore following a fantastic decade at Eastlands.

The ex-Blues captain has also been praised for his 'miraculous' job at Burnley this season by Tony Cascarino, who went on to say Kompany would be an 'excellent appointment'.

However, despite Cascarino's praise, we're in slight disagreement,

The 36-year-old could be seen as one of football's most promising up-and-coming managers but his huge potential right now is perhaps not enough to make him a top Spurs candidate.