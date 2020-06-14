Quiz: How well do Tottenham fans know Jose Mourinho?

Jose Mourinho’s arrival at Tottenham back in December came as a shock to everyone.

Mauricio Pochettino had overseen some of the club’s most successful years in the modern era, not least guiding them to the Champions League final for the first-ever time, but was then sacked after a slow start to the 19/20 Premier League season.

Mourinho has replaced him and so far, has battled to bring back the glory Spurs fans had become accustomed to. However, with football on the verge of returning after a three-month hiatus, the Portuguese has a huge opportunity to almost start afresh in North London.

So as we gear up to the Premier League’s long-awaited return, we’re testing Spurs fans’ knowledge of their charismatic manager. Think you know all there is to know about Jose Mourinho?

Prove it by taking the quiz below…