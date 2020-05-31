Quiz: Name Tottenham’s top league goalscorer for each of the last 15 seasons

The 2019/20 season has been a difficult one for Tottenham Hotspur after the highs of reaching the Champions League Final last year.

A poor start to the campaign resulted in former boss Mauricio Pochettino losing his job in November, only for the Argentine to be replaced with Jose Mourinho.

While the team have seen results improve it has not been all plain sailing under the Portuguese and with nine league fixtures to play they are seven points adrift of Chelsea in fourth place.

As it was confirmed last Thursday the Premier League will return on June 17, with Spurs preparing to face Manchester United in London on their return.

One reason to be cheerful for the North London club is the impending return of Harry Kane, who last played for the club on New Year’s Day in a 1-0 defeat to Southampton.

Kane has certainly been prolific in recent years, but on how many occasions was he actually top goalscorer as we run through the past 15 seasons at the club.