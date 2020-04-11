Quiz: The most obscure Tottenham players of all time

Whether it be Lord Sugar, or Daniel Levy, holding the purse strings at the football club, Tottenham supporters have had a history of witnessing some transfer shockers arrive in North London.

Andy Booth, Toda, or arguably one of the worst Brazilian’s to ever grace the Premier League in Gilberto, the Spurs faithful have witnessed some absolute dross don the lilywhite shirt, with millions wasted, too.

We have compiled a quiz on Tottenham’s most obscure players throughout the Premier League years to see if you recognise your Rasiak from the Paolo Tramezzanis of this world.

Good luck!