Quiz: The ultimate Bank Holiday Tottenham Hotspur quiz

Tottenham are a club like no other and arguably the biggest underachievers in English football. They have had some great players, fantastic teams and brilliant managers, yet they continually fail to get the honours that you would argue they fully deserve. They are the perennial bridesmaids, much to the frustration of their loyal faithful.

There is a certain romanticism about Spurs and even Billy Nick’s famous quote about an element of glory in their failing, given standards are set so high, certainly rings a bell in the recent Pochettino era when the club missed the opportunity to win titles and of course the Champions League final in Madrid.

It’s always a rollercoaster on the white side of north London and supporters wouldn’t have it any other way.

So, how well do you know your football club? We have compiled a big fat Tottenham quiz to keep you entertained this Bank Holiday Monday.

Can you get 25 out of 25?