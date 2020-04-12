Quiz: The ultimate Tottenham Quiz – The Pochettino Years

Tottenham’s finest manager in recent years was sacked last November amidst a poor run of results. Mauricio Pochettino was simply magic and will always be remembered with great fondness amongst supporters.

The Argentine took the north Londoners to the next level and in only one season did Spurs finish outside the Champions League places. There were even a couple of title challenges along the way, not to mention last season’s Champions League final in Madrid.

So how much do you remember about Pochettino? Can you remember the score on his first North London derby? We have compiled a bumper quiz dedicated to the man, so let’s see how much you remember of his time in N17.