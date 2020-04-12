 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Tottenham News
Quiz: The ultimate Tottenham Quiz - The Pochettino Years

Quiz: The ultimate Tottenham Quiz – The Pochettino Years

by Mr. C share
12/4/2020 | 06:40pm

Tottenham’s finest manager in recent years was sacked last November amidst a poor run of results. Mauricio Pochettino was simply magic and will always be remembered with great fondness amongst supporters.

The Argentine took the north Londoners to the next level and in only one season did Spurs finish outside the Champions League places. There were even a couple of title challenges along the way, not to mention last season’s Champions League final in Madrid.

So how much do you remember about Pochettino? Can you remember the score on his first North London derby? We have compiled a bumper quiz dedicated to the man, so let’s see how much you remember of his time in N17.

1 of 24
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino applauds the fans after the Crvena Zvezda match

Finish the quote: "For me, the most important club in the world is … and for me, it is the best club in the world. I need to feel like this. That emotion is real because I cannot be fake it.”

Article title: Quiz: The ultimate Tottenham Quiz – The Pochettino Years

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 