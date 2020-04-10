Quiz: Tottenham Hotspur’s Big Fat Quiz of 2019

Tottenham may have had a torrid time of late – the season has been one to forget after a change in manager, the loss of long-term players and a lack of progress in cup competitions.

However, 2019 was mostly a great year for the club, full of great memories such as the Champions League final and the journey that the team and the fans went on to reach that stage.

The year also saw Mauricio Pochettino depart after more than five years in charge, with Daniel Levy opting to replace him with the contentious Jose Mourinho.

These key events should stick in the memory for years to come, and if you think you know exactly what occurred then put your knowledge to the test in this bumper Spurs quiz.