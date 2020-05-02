Report: Ryan Fraser tells friends he wants Spurs move this summer

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser has told friends that he is keen to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to Football Insider.

What does the report say?

Fraser has impressed on the South coast since arriving in 2013, managing 24 goals and 33 assists in 208 appearances for the Cherries.

The 26-year-old is out of contract this summer and is said to have attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

According to Football Insider, the winger has told friends that he is keen on a move to Spurs, with the Scot hoping to test himself in the Champions League.

The North London club currently have a number of talented wingers including Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn, but it is understood that Erik Lamela could be sold.

Wrong move

Fraser is a talented player that has impressed at Bournemouth in recent seasons and could provide value this summer on a free transfer.

However, Spurs are already well-stocked on the wings and should be focusing their attention elsewhere.

The Scot has only registered one goal and four assists this season and would likely find himself behind Moura, Son and Bergwijn if he made the switch.