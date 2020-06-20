Revealed: The referees Tottenham will want to see more of in future

Tottenham fans feared the worst as Bruno Fernandes fell under an apparent challenge from Eric Dier to give United a last gasp chance to take the points on Friday night.

Luckily VAR intervened given the lack of contact that was made and spare the blushes of Jon Moss for his incorrect judgment call. The Sunderland born official has past form in giving penalties against the North Londoners. I mean, who can forget he once awarded Manchester City three penalties in one game against Spurs back in 2014?

The standard of referring in this country has for a long time been a constant cause for debate as the continued inconsistencies frustrate supporters far and wide. Whilst VAR isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, it certainly goes some way in amending the wrongs that seemingly refs make on a match by match basis.

Over the years there have been many fans that believe there are certain refs that favour clubs over others, albeit it has previously been impossible to prove; however, the good people at TOFFS have compiled some top-line research that analyses the data from officials and gives football fans a definitive overview of which refs have it in for their clubs.

Unsurprising for Tottenham fans, the aforementioned Jon Moss’ record for them in matches doesn’t sit favourably. It isn’t as bad as Lee Probert, though…

You can see the full report compiled by Abbey Green at TOFFS here