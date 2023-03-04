Tottenham Hotspur return to Premier League action this weekend as they travel to a Wolverhampton Wanderers side in decidedly unpredictable form.

Julen Lopetegui recruited well in January and has moved his Old Gold outfit up to 15th in the table, but they remain firmly entrenched in a relegation battle and a loss on Saturday would only cement that.

Meanwhile, for Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini, a win may be needed to retain their grasp on fourth place as they vye for Champions League football for next season.

Having been knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Sheffield United it seems like this will once again be a season without silverware for the Lilywhites. That now makes ensuring a top-four finish is secured as an absolute minimum.

To do that there are several players who must be recalled for league action, and the toothless front line that started against the Blades will likely be purged.

Atop that list of casualties will likely be Richarlison, who remains clueless in front of goal.

Will Richarlison start for Spurs?

Having signed in the summer for a mouth-watering £60m, the Brazilian is yet to score in the league and only has two goals in 23 games in all competitions.

The 25-year-old was expected to be a fine foil for the star power of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, with his ten goals for a struggling Everton last season in the Premier League sure to be improved upon alongside a squad with far more quality.

But his mid-week display only exacerbated the crisis he faces, as the former Toffees forward has begun snatching at his chances as desperation sets in.

Richarlison could only record 33 touches in 65 minutes on Wednesday and was ridiculed for one particular effort that was so wayward it nearly went out for a throw-in. Journalist Danny Hall took to Twitter to brand it a strike that "threatens the corner flag rather than Foderingham's goal".

The £90k-per-week dud is suffering from severe confidence issues, and it is making him almost useless to his manager. As they near the most important portion of the season, they cannot afford to keep facilitating a "misfiring" striker, as Alasdair Gold put it.

Goals win games and Richarlison has been allergic to finding the back of the net in the top-flight so far this season, which suggests that the dud is far from being a match-winner for the club.

He must be dropped against Wolves, should they stand any chance at troubling their back line, and that is why Stellini must ditch the Brazil international from the line-up for this match.