Ryan Mason’s tweet sparks Spurs fan reaction

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left gushing over their former midfielder Ryan Mason after he posted a throwback image to Twitter over the weekend.

With the United Kingdom stuck inside under lockdown, a little trend has emerged on social media whereby fans, players and whoever else that likes the sport of football get involved by uploading an image without any caption or context. Here’s what the 28-year-old put up:

If you are a football person please join the challenge of posting a football photo. Just one picture, no description. Please copy the text in your status, post a picture and look at some great memories/pictures. Missing football so very much! pic.twitter.com/q6XVFXB8bp — Ryan Mason (@RyanMason) March 28, 2020

The Spurs academy graduate enjoyed an eight-year spell amongst the first-team setup before leaving for Hull City, but his career would then be devastatingly cut short after he suffered a skull fracture in a match with Chelsea in 2017.

He’s clearly still adored by those in north London as loads of supporters replied to his tweet.

Here’s what has been said…

One of our own⚽️⚽️ — Dan Wigham (@wigham156) March 28, 2020

Should have posted a pic of your goal against Forrest. Our journey to the champions league final began with that goal. That was the goal that truly kicked off the Poch revolution. I hope you realise that. — James (@JimboGrill5000) March 28, 2020

Spurs Legend ❤ — Tommo L (@tommy66788) March 28, 2020

Wonder what would of happened if you finished your career… great player 👍 — Lee Saunders (@lee_saunders007) March 28, 2020

Mason played 70 times for the Lilywhites where he managed to find the net four times and also provided four assists, per Transfermarkt.

He was lauded as everything from a Spurs “legend” to the “boss” while one supporter credited his role in kickstarting the Mauricio Pochettino revolution in north London.

Given the current circumstances sweeping the nation, some others offered up warm words to stay safe during this time…

This one is good mate! I hope yourself and the family are staying safe. pic.twitter.com/fhfJJRXz6u — 🧾 ꜱᴘᴜʀꜱ ᴜᴘᴅᴀᴛᴇꜱ (@SpursUpdates2) March 28, 2020

Great photo Ryan hope you and the family are well stay safe 👍 — Terry Jacob (@Tottenham_Tel) March 28, 2020

There were plenty missing his exploits at the Lane, too. One further member of the Spurs faithful claimed he would love to have Mason in their midfield now, suggesting that he was quality on the ball and always worked his socks off.

However, it’s hard to see many central midfielders getting in the squad currently due to the vast range of options at Jose Mourinho’s disposal.

We miss you playing for us also Ryan. Hope you and the family are well 🤞 https://t.co/TvkmMrr5MN — Rizzla (@loopyrizla) March 28, 2020

I think spurs are really missing a player like a Ryan Mason.. I remember how your fighting qualities helped start the spurs revival.

Thanks for your service — Leary O (@learyobrioche) March 28, 2020

Miss you in Lillywhite! — Knoxville Spurs (@KnoxHotSpur) March 28, 2020

Would love to have you in our midfield now. You were brilliant for a season when you got into the team. Quality on the ball and worked your socks off. Terrible shame you got injured scoring that great team goal at Sunderland. — Simon Teideman (@simon_teideman) March 29, 2020

we miss you buddy 👏👏👏 — Steve Perry (@pezzaspurs) March 29, 2020

