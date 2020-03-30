 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ryan Mason's tweet sparks Spurs fan reaction

by Lewis Blain share
3 minute read 30/3/2020 | 09:40am

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left gushing over their former midfielder Ryan Mason after he posted a throwback image to Twitter over the weekend.

Would Ryan Mason get into Mourinho's Spurs side?

Yes!

Yes!

No!

No!

With the United Kingdom stuck inside under lockdown, a little trend has emerged on social media whereby fans, players and whoever else that likes the sport of football get involved by uploading an image without any caption or context. Here’s what the 28-year-old put up:

The Spurs academy graduate enjoyed an eight-year spell amongst the first-team setup before leaving for Hull City, but his career would then be devastatingly cut short after he suffered a skull fracture in a match with Chelsea in 2017.

He’s clearly still adored by those in north London as loads of supporters replied to his tweet.

Here’s what has been said…

Mason played 70 times for the Lilywhites where he managed to find the net four times and also provided four assists, per Transfermarkt.

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Spurs discussion going on in the Vital Tottenham Forum! Click here to get involved!

He was lauded as everything from a Spurs “legend” to the “boss” while one supporter credited his role in kickstarting the Mauricio Pochettino revolution in north London.

Given the current circumstances sweeping the nation, some others offered up warm words to stay safe during this time…

There were plenty missing his exploits at the Lane, too. One further member of the Spurs faithful claimed he would love to have Mason in their midfield now, suggesting that he was quality on the ball and always worked his socks off.

However, it’s hard to see many central midfielders getting in the squad currently due to the vast range of options at Jose Mourinho’s disposal.

