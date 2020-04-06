Spurs fans react to Serge Aurier’s PSG admission

Serge Aurier doesn’t appear to be a particularly popular figure at Tottenham Hotspur.

The France international has, if we’re being overly generous, been a mercurial presence since he arrived at the club from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

A return of seven assists in the 2019/20 season underlines his ability to provide width and attacking intent from full-back, but huge questions marks remain over his concentration and fundamental defensive qualities – a rash challenge on Sergio Aguero earlier this season, which resulted in the award of a penalty for Manchester City, encapsulated everything that supporters find so frustrating about the 27-year-old.

And his relatively low standing amongst the supporters appears to have taken a further tumble.

Indeed, Aurier has spoken of his desire to finish his career in the French capital while speaking to Canal+ Afrique (via Daily Mirror).

“Can I see myself finishing my career at PSG? That is my plan!

“I would like to finish at PSG. It is before everything else the club of my heart. I have a feeling of unfinished business.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, his comments prompted similar sentiments from a huge number of the Lilywhites faithful on Twitter.

The theme underpinning the reaction: Aurier is welcome to leave ASAP.

Fans suggested they’d chip in financially to grant the Ivory Coast international his wish, while others simply urged the club to offload him.

Here’s how the Spurs fans reacted to Aurier’s recent comments…

I’ll chip in for ticket home on the plane https://t.co/Om23CHXAT7 — Hols (@HollieAgombar) April 6, 2020

See ya then pal! https://t.co/1kkNKvhOi8 — Paul Scandrett (@b767f374e116473) April 6, 2020

Happy to pay for your flight https://t.co/fNY7kWEnUL — Daz Clark (@DazClarky) April 6, 2020

Happy to chip in for his Eurostar ticket if he leaves ASAP. Absolute waste of a player. https://t.co/ZFSZSvHnja — ArlingtonSpurs (@ArlingtonSpurs) April 6, 2020

Sell him this summer please — davidwilliamsdk (@DavidWilliamsDK) April 5, 2020