Ryan Sessegnon tweet has Spurs fans talking

Tottenham Hotspur should be gearing up for a London derby this weekend, but with English football on lockdown, the attention turns to a different type of clash.

Spurs were due to host West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon as they would’ve looked to banish a run of five defeats from their last six in all competitions.

Who will win on Friday?

Ryan Sessegnon Vote Michail Antonio Vote

Although instead, the match will be played out on FIFA 20 with Ryan Sessegnon going head-to-head with the Hammers’ Michail Antonio tomorrow evening.

The young wing-back put up a tweet advertising the battle and fans have been reacting – there will even be a forfeit for the loser.

According to The Sun, the winner will also get £1k to donate to charity whilst whoever comes out worse off will be forced to wear the other teams’ jersey.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to Sessegnon on social media…

Ryan I’m on my knees 🙏🏼 https://t.co/ke4nvScgkd — Elliot 🇵🇹💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@elliotlevy01) March 18, 2020

Please win Sess… — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) March 18, 2020

You do realise Ryan you’re finished at Spurs if you lose. No pressure then. #COYS — Jill Lewis (@jilllewis33) March 18, 2020

Get the dub — Savraj11 (@_Savraj11) March 18, 2020

RYAN SESSENGON HES GONNA BEAT ANTONIO — H🃏 (@thfcharvey3) March 18, 2020

You better win mate — BillC (@callanan_b) March 19, 2020

Plenty of fans were fully behind the 19-year-old while one supporter claimed he was finished at the club if he were to lose to their arch-rivals – even on a video game.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

Sessegnon has only played 12 times this season since his summer switch from Championship outfit Fulham, so it’ll be interesting to see if he selects himself or opts for the more experienced Ben Davies at left-back – maybe he’ll even throw himself further forward.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a rivalry without a couple of digs aimed at the east London club…

Least West Ham fans still got their cup final during this pandemic https://t.co/FyVqi4ORQG — Jack (@Jack_Ayling23) March 18, 2020

There were even a few light-hearted pokes at Spurs themselves, claiming this win would at least be a chance at silverware this season.

Jose Mourinho’s side are out of all cup competitions and have to overturn a seven-point deficit in the Premier League to even make the top four at this stage.

First trophy please.. — ᕙ(▀̿̿Ĺ̯̿̿▀̿ ̿) ᕗ (@Lmorapid) March 18, 2020

Finally, silverware. Do not let us down Ryan 👍🏼 — David Coster (@davidcoster) March 18, 2020

While one member of the Hotspur faithful wasn’t impressed at all, believing the teen should be focusing on his fitness and form instead of messing about on a games console.

Although, given there are no games to increase your form, that would be a little bit hard to achieve, don’t you think?

Fit you better Ryan to concentrate on your form and fitness rather than this nonsense — Martin Dolan (@Martindolan101) March 18, 2020

Fans can tune in at 8pm on Friday evening over at Twitch.

A football legend: Can you get over 80% on this Gazza quiz? Find out now…

1 of 15 Where was Paul Gascoigne born? Newcastle Gateshead Sunderland Middlesbrough

And in other news, Serie A STAR suggested as potential Spurs signing…