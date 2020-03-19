 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ryan Sessegnon tweet has Spurs fans talking

by Lewis Blain share
3 minute read 19/3/2020 | 11:20am

Tottenham Hotspur should be gearing up for a London derby this weekend, but with English football on lockdown, the attention turns to a different type of clash.

Spurs were due to host West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon as they would’ve looked to banish a run of five defeats from their last six in all competitions.

Who will win on Friday?

Although instead, the match will be played out on FIFA 20 with Ryan Sessegnon going head-to-head with the Hammers’ Michail Antonio tomorrow evening.

The young wing-back put up a tweet advertising the battle and fans have been reacting – there will even be a forfeit for the loser.

According to The Sun, the winner will also get £1k to donate to charity whilst whoever comes out worse off will be forced to wear the other teams’ jersey.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to Sessegnon on social media…

Plenty of fans were fully behind the 19-year-old while one supporter claimed he was finished at the club if he were to lose to their arch-rivals – even on a video game.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

Sessegnon has only played 12 times this season since his summer switch from Championship outfit Fulham, so it’ll be interesting to see if he selects himself or opts for the more experienced Ben Davies at left-back – maybe he’ll even throw himself further forward.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a rivalry without a couple of digs aimed at the east London club…

There were even a few light-hearted pokes at Spurs themselves, claiming this win would at least be a chance at silverware this season.

Jose Mourinho’s side are out of all cup competitions and have to overturn a seven-point deficit in the Premier League to even make the top four at this stage.

While one member of the Hotspur faithful wasn’t impressed at all, believing the teen should be focusing on his fitness and form instead of messing about on a games console.

Although, given there are no games to increase your form, that would be a little bit hard to achieve, don’t you think?

Fans can tune in at 8pm on Friday evening over at Twitch.

