Tottenham Hotspur have had a disappointing 2019-20 season after reaching the final of the Champions League last year.

After guiding Spurs to four consecutive top-four finishes, former boss Mauricio Pochettino was sacked in November after a shocking start to the Premier League season, and was replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Since the Portuguese manager has taken over, Spurs have seen an improvement in their form, but they remain eighth in the table and seven points adrift of the top four.

The loss of Christian Eriksen in January and injuries to Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son have made things difficult for the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss, and he will be hoping for a little more luck when football gets back underway.

Spurs face his old side United in their first match back and to prepare for the return of the Premier League, we have prepared six statistics to remind you about Spurs’ season so far…