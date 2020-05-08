Spurs £30m target drops hint to Jose and Levy

Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with a move for Norwich City right-back Max Aarons since the turn of the year, and the young English talent has dropped a subtle hint that’ll only add fuel to the fire.

Football Insider believe he is a ‘top priority’ this summer.

The 20-year-old was part of the Canaries side that dumped Spurs out of the FA Cup back in March and has been mooted with a switch to north London this summer after making his mark in the Premier League.

On Thursday, Aarons was answering fan questions on Instagram, one of which was about the best stadium he has played in during his career – his choice? Spurs’ swanky new offering.

He, via Football.London, said:

“The new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is crazy. “You can look at it and you can tell just how good it is, how good it has been built and that one is a great stadium.” “But I can’t really chose between that one and Old Trafford.” Max Aarons to Instagram on Thursday

Aarons has played 30 times this campaign, recording two assists in what is his debut campaign in the top-flight.

It is thought that rock-bottom Norwich value their coveted prospect at £30m as per the Daily Mail back in January. Arsenal, Everton and West Ham are also mentioned in that report.

Will the England U21 international be playing for Jose Mourinho next season? That remains to be seen. But these comments are certainly a nice hint to the Spurs boss and chairman Daniel Levy.

