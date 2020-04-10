Tottenham’s signing of Aaron Lennon a Daniel Levy masterclass

Having joined Tottenham for just £1m back in the summer of 2005 from a financially struggling Leeds, there can be no question that Aaron Lennon more than proved that he was value for money in his time in north London.

The winger became a permanent fixture in the Spurs squad, and went on to play an impressive 364 times for the Lilywhites, scoring 30 goals and providing a further 77 assists.

He was of course part of the 2008 League Cup winning side, and his career at the club spanned the best part of nine seasons.

Now 32, and plying his trade for fellow Premier League side Burnley, Lennon had some big-time moments in a Spurs shirt, not least that memorable injury-time strike to make it 4-4 against Arsenal as Harry Redknapp’s men completed a stunning a comeback at the home of their local rivals.

He wasn’t flashy in the way of a Gareth Bale in terms of beating players with tricks, or smashing in 30-yard thunderbolts, but he was so reliably productive out on that right-hand side.

That old-school winger’s mentality of beating the man, and setting up Spurs’ strikers time and time again. One of his stand-out campaigns came in the north London side’s run in the Champions League back in the 2010/2011 season, when he racked up five assists in just nine total appearances in the competition.

He was capable of stepping up in the big moments, and at just a measly £1m, surely goes down as one of the greatest bargains of the Daniel Levy era at Spurs.

