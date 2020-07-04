Spurs foolish to snub Aaron Ramsey/Tanguy Ndombele swap

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham have snubbed the chance to swap Tanguy Ndombele with Aaron Ramsey.

What’s the word?

Ndombele has endured a difficult debut campaign in north London, with injuries restricting to him just 20 appearances in the Premier League.

And with Jose Mourinho airing his frustrations with the midfielder in public, there has been major speculation that he could be set for a departure from Spurs this summer.

However, The Telegraph now claim that the Lilywhites have turned down an approach from Juventus that would have seen Aaron Ramsey join Spurs, and Ndombele head to Italy.

Foolish

Whilst Ramsey’s previous history with Arsenal may have made this move slightly unpopular with sections of the Spurs support, there can be no question that the Welshman proved in his time in the Premier League that he is a premiere goal-scoring midfielder.

The 29-year-old struck 65 times in 371 total games for the Gunners, and he came up with some big goals in some big games too – two FA Cup final winning strikes against Hull and Chelsea respectively are testament to that.

Hailed as an “outstanding technician” by Martin Keown, the £25.2m-rated ace would have given Mourinho’s side an added goal-scoring option from the middle of the park and taken some of the load off the shoulders of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.

A proven Premier League player, he would have had no problem adapting to life back in English football, unlike Ndombele, and it’s why Mourinho may have made a foolish decision to pass up on the swap off.