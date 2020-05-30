Spurs swoop for Adam Lallana would be a Daniel Levy masterstroke

With finances set to be tight all across the board this summer, many Premier League sides are likely to be shopping in the bargain basement to try and find the best deals possible.

And an opportunity to sign a Premier League-proven midfielder in Adam Lallana on a free transfer shouldn’t be something Tottenham turn their noses at.

According to The Daily Mirror, the north London side are in the race to sign the England international when his contract with Liverpool expires at the end of this season, and are set to face competition from the likes of Burnley, Arsenal, West Ham and Leicester.

Whilst on the face of it, signing a 32-year-old who’s played just 373 minutes of Premier League football all season and has a history of injury problems doesn’t seem like the best investment, when fit, Lallana has the ability to be a versatile option for Jose Mourinho.

He can play anywhere behind the striker, and also play deeper as a central midfielder or even in a holding role as he did so twice for Jurgen Klopp’s side this year.

And one of the things that Lallana has been hailed for has been his work rate and hard work off the ball, with Klopp himself waxing lyrical about that side of the game after his performance against Burnley last season.

He said: “He is always good on the ball but he is pretty aggressive too, so on the counter-press situation it’s a game-changer. It’s a brilliant thing in that moment which didn’t look promising until he jumped in.”

Amidst all the frustrations surrounding Tanguy Ndombele and his lack of work ethic on the pitch, Lallana would be the furthest thing from that. The former Southampton ace is someone who puts it all on the line, and it’s no surprise that despite being a more creative midfielder, he has still won 51% of his ground duels and made 1.3 tackles per game in the Premier League this campaign.

Despite all of his injuries, Lallana has consistently worked hard for the team and never let it affect the way he performs out on the pitch, unlike Ndombele. After a particularly embarrassing display against Burnley, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher ripped the Frenchman to shreds for that vital aspect of the game, saying his “his performance was nothing short of a disgrace”, and that “he just seems to walk about”.

On a free transfer, Daniel Levy would be ensuring that Spurs keep a tight rein on the finances, and also bringing in a player who could quite conceivably move ahead of Ndombele in Mourinho’s thinking for the starting eleven. It’s a move that ticks all the boxes in this current climate.