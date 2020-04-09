 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react to links with Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 9/4/2020 | 08:20pm

Having only taken over from Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham manager mid-season, Jose Mourinho will no doubt have his eyes set on this upcoming summer transfer window as a potentially defining one for the club.

The Portuguese boss will be keen to shape the squad in his own image, and it appears that he has his eyes set on bringing in a new number one goalkeeper.

According to Spanish publication Sport (via Sport Witness), the Lilywhites are said to be “very interested” in Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, but that they are likely to face competition from La Liga giants Barcelona, who are also keeping tabs on him.

After hearing about their interest in the Cameroon international, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their potential summer target.

A couple of fans compared Onana to former Spurs goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes, and insisted that the Cameroonian is similarly “sketchy” and unreliable.

Having played Champions League football with Ajax, Onana has certainly got the top-level experience under his belt to settle into life in north London.

Hugo Lloris has struggled to the point that Spurs should seriously consider selling him this summer, and Onana would be a more than worthy replacement for him considering he is only 24 and still has plenty of time to grow.

But judging from the reaction of Spurs fans themselves, the jury is still out on whether he would be a good signing for the club.

Meanwhile, Spurs fans are reminiscing over this former powerhouse.

