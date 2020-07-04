Spurs interested in Ajax starlet Danilo Pereira

One of the hallmarks of Jose Mourinho’s long managerial career has been signing high-profile players for big money. It was the case at the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United, but with the current climate affecting how Premier League teams will spend money, the Portuguese man may have to look at different ways of strengthening his current Tottenham squad.

And according to Italian publication CalcioNapoli24 (via Sport Witness), the Lilywhites are after Ajax’s 21-year-old starlet Danilo Pereira.

The report claims that Spurs have joined the likes of Napoli and Benfica in the race to sign the Brazilian, despite him only making three appearances for the first-team at Ajax.

Capable of playing through the middle up top, or on either flank, Danilo has been in prolific form for the youth sides, netting 24 times in just 42 total games for Ajax’s U21s.

Danilo is said to be inspired by Manchester City’s £50.4m-rated star Gabriel Jesus, who like him, also grew up in the favelas back in Brazil, and that as well as his background, is also hopeful of mirroring his style of play too.

If Mourinho is keen on rebuilding Spurs with far less costlier young talents, then he could do a lot worse than Danilo, who appears to be on the verge of making a real breakthrough at Ajax judging by his performances at academy level.