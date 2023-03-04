Journalist Alasdair Gold has criticised Tottenham Hotspur's decision to start Lucas Moura ahead of Arnaut Danjuma in their shock FA Cup defeat.

What happened to Spurs in the FA Cup?

Antonio Conte's side were eliminated from what was likely their final chance at silverware this season with a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United, and there was plenty of rotation in the starting XI.

Harry Kane was on the bench with Richarlison playing through the middle, and Moura started ahead of January loan signing Danjuma.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Gold criticised this decision, given that Moura is set to leave the club, whilst Danjuma could prove to be a useful option going forward.

(36.00) "The big thing about the choice of Lucas is, why not Arnaut Danjuma? I don't understand it," he stated.

"Just purely looking at it from a future point of view, I know Danjuma's on loan but there is an option to buy, so he needs chances to prove that he should stay. Lucas, with the club not taking up the option to extend his contract by another 12 months, it appears he is leaving in the summer.

"So why are you not giving the new man a chance to impress and earn himself a permanent deal? Or just putting it out there, getting him sharper in case you need him because of injuries as the season goes on."

Is there a role for Danjuma at Spurs?

The Dutchman typically played on the left or through the middle during his time at Villarreal, but with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min or Richarlison occupying those roles, he is yet to start a game at Spurs.

He joined in January in a dramatic deal after initially agreeing on a loan move to Everton, and his loan contract includes an option to buy.

However, given that he is failing to break into the team now, ahead of players such as Moura who likely won't be at the club next season, it looks unlikely that he will be included in any future plans for Spurs.

Unless he can establish himself as someone who can start for the first team, then he will likely return to his parent club during the summer instead of making his stay in north London permanent.