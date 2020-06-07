Alasdair Gold confirms Spurs interest in Chelsea ace Kurt Zouma

In a Q&A for Football.London, Alasdair Gold has confirmed Tottenham’s interest in Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma.

What did he say?

Reports in recent days have suggested that Spurs are eyeing a move for the Frenchman this summer, and any potential switch would see Zouma be reunited with his former boss at Stamford Bridge, Jose Mourinho.

And according to Gold, that previous link means the current Spurs manager will “know him inside out”, but admitted that any fee to sign him could prove to be out of the north London side’s reach.

When asked whether there is “any legitimacy in the links”, he said: “There will be interest there. Mourinho signed him for Chelsea and will know him inside out and at 25 there’s plenty to work with when it comes to Zouma. However, for me, with three years left on his deal and Chelsea not likely to be desperate to deal with Spurs, any fee would be massive and something Tottenham would struggle with this year.”

Reunion

Out of all the managers he has played under at Chelsea, Zouma featured the most under Mourinho, playing 49 games for the Portuguese man and even scoring four goals too.

The £25.2m-rated ace had been a regular under Frank Lampard for the first-half of the season, but the last couple of months before football was postponed, saw him fall out of the starting eleven.

He played just twice in Chelsea’s last eight Premier League games, and at 25, is at the stage of his career when playing first-team football week-in and week-out should surely be at the top of the agenda.

And having played under Mourinho before, a move to Spurs may be all the more appealing. But as Gold suggests, Chelsea are unlikely to let him go on the cheap, so the north London side may have to turn their attentions elsewhere.