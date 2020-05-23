Alasdair Gold claims Luis Campos “would be perfect” for Daniel Levy

In a Q&A on Football.London, Alasdair Gold has claimed that Luis Campos “would be perfect” for both Tottenham and Daniel Levy.

What did he say?

The Lille sporting director has been linked with a switch to north London in recent weeks and months, and he was publicly fulsome in his praise of current Spurs manager Jose Mourinho towards the end of last year.

Despite an update claiming that Campos is not close to making the move to Spurs to reunite with one of his great friends in football, Gold has claimed that the Portuguese man “would be perfect” for the club.

He said: “There’s no doubting that the north London club would like to bring in Campos – most top clubs in the Europe would – however he would have to leave Lille first and there are now doubts that he even asked to leave the Ligue 1 club and instead was just asking for some changes to be made.

“Campos would be perfect for Spurs and Daniel Levy with his ability to work to whatever budget set for him and find uncut gems for his clubs. I wouldn’t bet against him coming to Spurs in the future, particularly as he has always said he would follow Mourinho anywhere, but he will be inundated with offers should he actually decided to leave Lille.”

Priority

If there is even a chance that Levy could lure Campos to Spurs, then it’s something that he absolutely needs to make his priority.

Especially in this current climate where finances are going to be tight, someone like Campos who has a proven track record of discovering hidden gems and then seeing them move on for vast amounts of profit, is exactly what any side would dream of having at the moment.

Campos has been credited with the signings of Fabinho, Bernardo Silva and Anthony Martial in his time at AS Monaco, and he has been doing similarly sterling work at Lille with the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Victor Osimhen. He could prove to be an inspired acquisition this summer.