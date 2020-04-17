Alasdair Gold names the Spurs starlet akin to Marcus Edwards

Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold has name-checked Totteham starlet Dilan Markanday as a player who “evokes memories of Marcus Edwards”.

What did he say?

With a big spending spree unlikely in the summer considering the current climate, Gold has suggested Markanday could be one to keep an eye on.

He said: “The 18-year-old can either play out on the right or can drift infield to a more central attacking midfield role. Markanday has a bag of tricks and with his low centre of gravity and dribbling ability evokes memories of Marcus Edwards.

“He has scored three goals and laid on four assists for the U23s this season and he’s one to keep an eye on. We’re going to go for Markanday as the next Lucas Moura, with Markanday’s ability to score goals from the right-hand side.”

Attitude

Edwards of course was seen as a rising star when he initially made his breakthrough in north London, with former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino even suggesting that if he were born in Brazil or Argentina, he would be considered “one of the most interesting prospects in football in the world”.

Do Spurs make the most out of their academy?

Yes Vote No Vote

Unfortunately for Edwards and Spurs, things didn’t quite work out, with the 21-year-old now plying his trade for Portuguese side Vitoria. Questions were raised about the former prospect’s attitude, and if anything, Markanday should be looking to ensure that he doesn’t follow in similar footsteps, even if his playing style might be reminiscent of him.

You can have all the talent in the world, but if you haven’t got the hard work to back it up, then you won’t be going anywhere.

