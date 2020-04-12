Alasdair Gold reveals Mourinho will take a look at Luke Amos

According to Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold, Jose Mourinho is likely to “take a close look” at Tottenham’s Luke Amos.

What did he say?

Amos has played just the one senior game for Spurs, but was a regular for the U23s, playing 52 times. Back in the summer of 2018, after a comprehensive 4-1 victory over AS Roma in pre-season, Mauricio Pochettino waxed lyrical over the midfielder, claiming he “has a lot of quality”.

But since then, Amos has spent time out on loan, with him spending the current campaign at Loftus Road with QPR, where he has featured 26 times. And Gold has revealed that current Spurs manager Jose Mourinho may want to take a look at him when he returns.

He said: “When it comes to younger players out on loan, Spurs will have to make decisions on the likes of Luke Amos, Jack Roles, George Marsh, Anthony Georgiou and Armando Shashoua.

“All but Shashoua have contracts until 2021. Mourinho is likely to take a close look at Amos who impressed Pochettino two summers ago and was handed his Premier League debut only to suffer an anterior cruciate ligament injury the next month which wrecked much of that season.”

Ruthless

Amidst the emergence of the likes of Troy Parrott and Oliver Skipp, it’s easy to forget Amos was also a Spurs starlet who seemed destined to break into the first-team back when Pochettino was in charge.

Sadly for him, that hasn’t been the case, and with his contract coming to an end in the summer of 2021, Spurs will have a major decision to make as Gold alludes to.

At 23, he can no longer really be considered a young starlet, and the window of opportunity for him to really make the grade in north London is rapidly closing.

The fact he still hasn’t really shown enough in his loan spells previously to warrant a chance in the Spurs squad says it all. Whilst it’s fine for Mourinho to want to give people a fresh opportunity, he really needs to be ruthless with Amos. There are certainly far younger, and perhaps even more promising players in the Spurs academy who are more deserving of his time and attention.

