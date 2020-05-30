Alasdair Gold delivers worrying transfer update on Spurs

According to Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold, Tottenham face the prospect of a summer in which they have “no sizeable transfer budget” to play with.

What did he say?

Despite the welcome news of the Premier League restarting next month, the upcoming summer transfer window is likely to be relatively low-key as clubs search for ways to try and strengthen their squad with limited amounts of money.

And as per Gold, the uncertainty still surrounding football and the top-flight in England has all added to Spurs having very little to spend in the transfer market should Jose Mourinho wish to do so.

He said: “Right now as it stands, there’s a massive hole in finances so yes there’s no sizeable transfer budget. What happens next with TV money and lost receipts will define whether that continues to be the case, hence why there’s been no agreement with the players to cut/defer their wages yet.

“Hopefully today’s meeting and the talk of a June 17 start will have brought some answers.”

Worrying

Gold’s assessment is hardly the most surprising of news considering the current climate. But even still, it’s something that Mourinho will surely be concerned about.

The current Spurs boss will be heading into his first summer in charge at Spurs, and would no doubt have wanted to make some major changes to the squad that he inherited from his predecessor, Mauricio Pochettino.

Given that he was used to spending big money at his previous clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea, having to make do with a shoestring budget may hearken back to his glory days back at Porto.

Unless he can weave some magic with the players he already has at his disposal, next season may be a difficult one for Mourinho try and navigate through without any new faces of his own.