Alasdair Gold tips Ryan Sessegnon to make Spurs breakthrough

According to Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold, Ryan Sessegnon could make a breakthrough into the first-team at Tottenham before the end of this season.

What did he say?

The England youth international has had a rocky start to his career at Spurs, with various injury problems restricting him to just 12 appearances across all competitions – in total, he has only played 341 minutes of Premier League football.

Whilst Sessegnon has been a peripheral figure this season, Gold has insisted that Lilywhites boss Jose Mourinho remains a big fan of the former Fulham ace, and that should their chances of finishing in the top five go, he could be one of the main beneficiaries.

He said: “Mourinho likes him and wanted him at United. For now it’s about building him up & working on his defensive skills. Mourinho told me he sees him as a terrific future left-back, with similar traits to Ashley Cole, but he’s not ready yet. It’s telling that he looks to have bulked up during lockdown which will aid his development. I’d be surprised if he’s loaned out a year after being bought for £30m.

“Same with (Oliver) Skipp, I think if top 5 chances go then you’ll see a lot of the younger players given chances to stake their claim for a more regular spot. He’s had a tough season with injury and he’s still got a lot of work to do. He’s got such a high ceiling though.”

Opportunity

After drawing against Manchester United and beating West Ham, Spurs are firmly in the race for Champions League football next season. With Manchester City’s place in the competition under threat, a fifth-placed finish may well be enough this season, and currently, Mourinho’s side lie just four points behind that spot.

If the Lilywhites somehow collapse over these coming games, then Sessegnon may well be given the chance to shine towards the last couple of weeks of the campaign. But with there being so much to play for, it’s difficult to see how Mourinho would be confident enough in throwing a young starlet who has barely played into the deep end.

Sessegnon’s time is likely to come next season rather than this as Gold suggests.