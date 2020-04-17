Alasdair Gold raises concern about Spurs squad next season

According to Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold, Tottenham are set to face yet another struggle to meet the home-grown requirements within their squad.

What did he say?

The north London side have had to make some tough decisions over the past year when it’s come to registering players for either the Premier League or Champions League, with strict rules in place to ensure homegrown players are given a fair chance.

In the Premier League squad submitted by Jose Mourinho back in February, only a 20-man squad was named in a list that could have had 25 – that was down to the fact only four homegrown players were selected, meaning four spaces had to be left.

And now, Gold has admitted that Spurs are set to face similar difficulties for the following season. He said: “(Victor) Wanyama has now left the club so Tottenham have the exact amount of foreign players required for a European squad. That would mean that in terms of their European squad Tottenham cannot sign any more foreign players to use without removing others.

“Should Danny Rose and Kyle Walker-Peters return then they will not impact squad numbers as they slip back into their homegrown player spots. However, should they depart then Tottenham’s lack of homegrown options will continue to be glaring. Finance will play a part this summer – with British players tagged with a premium on their fees – but after a season in which they signed just two British players – one loaned out – among six signings, it’s something that needs to be addressed.”

Dilemma

The fact Spurs ended up naming five players less than they could have in the Premier League a couple of months ago just goes to show the extent of the problem the north London side are facing.

Big-money signings from abroad are all well and good, but this is just a reminder of the need for Spurs to start promoting from within. Japhet Tanganga showed how a player coming from the academy can make the most out of the chance being given to him, making ten appearances for the senior side after making his debut.

With finances set to be tight this summer, Spurs have the perfect chance to remedy their homegrown issue by trusting in their academy talents.

