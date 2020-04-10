Alasdair Gold says Spurs wary of blocking Parrott’s path

According to Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold, Tottenham are wary of blocking Troy Parrott’s path into the first-team as they continue to search for a new striker.

What did he say?

The north London side were in the market for a new centre-forward throughout the January transfer window, but failed to see a deal for the likes of Olivier Giroud come to materialise.

With Harry Kane and Heung-min Son out injured, Spurs’ shortage of options up front has been laid bare, and while Gold has admitted that the Lilywhites are on the look-out for a number nine, he did reveal Jose Mourinho’s team are “wary” of stopping Parrott’s progression.

He said: “Spurs are wary of blocking the path in front of Troy Parrott but clearly Mourinho needs more experience and in the form of a natural striker.

“Younger strikers who can fit the bill are more expensive and Tottenham will not have massive funds to work with in the next window. The Harry Kane issue will always remain in that unless you’re throwing money at the situation – which Tottenham won’t – then you’re going to struggle to convince someone to come and be essentially second fiddle to Kane for periods of the season.”

Opportunity

Having barely featured after Kane was ruled out of action with an injury, it would be even more difficult to see how Parrott gets more of a look-in were Spurs to sign a new striker in the summer.

Mourinho had the perfect chance to blood the young starlet into the first-team in the past couple of months, but consistently failed to do, instead suggesting that he simply wasn’t ready.

If Mourinho gets his way and a new number nine comes through the door, and Parrott subsequently falls further back into the shadows, then there will be no-one else to blame but the Portuguese man.

