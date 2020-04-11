Spurs target Alejandro Grimaldo could transform the team

According to Record, Tottenham are unwilling to meet Benfica’s asking price for Alejandro Grimaldo.

What’s the word?

With Danny Rose currently out on loan at fellow Premier League side Newcastle and his long-term future at Spurs up in the air, it is unsurprising to hear the north London side seemingly being in the market for a new left-back.

But whilst Portuguese publication Record confirm Spurs’ interest in Grimaldo, they claim that both Jose Mourinho’s team and Italian giants Napoli are unwilling to meet Benfica’s demands.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

The report suggests Benfica are asking for around £35m (£30m) to let the Spanish defender go, and that with him still having three years left on his existing deal, they are under no pressure to cash in on him on the cheap.

Biting the bullet

Spending big-money on a full-back doesn’t naturally come across as the best use of resources, but for Spurs, getting Grimaldo in this summer could be absolutely pivotal to ensuring Mourinho has a defence that he can rely on both going forward and back.

The Spaniard has been in imperious form in domestic football with Benfica, registering an impressive six assists in just 24 games in Liga NOS. And when you look at his underlying numbers, it’s easy to see why he’s been so influential for the Portuguese side in an attacking sense.

As per Whoscored, he averages 1.2 shots, 2.2 key passes, 1.5 dribbles and 1.8 crosses per game in the league – startling numbers for someone who is just a left-back. In fact, his arrival could elevate Harry Kane’s game to another level.

Should Spurs make Alejandro Grimaldo their priority this summer?

Yes Vote No Vote

The Spurs talisman can become more of a penalty box predator rather than feeling compelled to come deeper to collect the ball and help out his team with the build-up phase. Grimaldo can provide the north Londoners with another attacking outlet, and having someone like Kane on the end of his crosses and surging runs forward could result in the England international plundering even more goals than he already does.

So not only would Spurs improve their back-line, but they could also simultaneously sharpen their offensive game too. It’s exactly why Daniel Levy must reconsider his side’s stance of not being willing to meet Benfica’s asking price for Grimaldo.

Amidst all the recent links to a player like Philippe Coutinho – a play-maker in a position Spurs have plenty of options for – Grimaldo should be the man Spurs focus on this summer.

Meanwhile, Spurs fans reminisce about this former star’s time in north London.