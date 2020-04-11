 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs fans react to update on Alejandro Grimaldo chase

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 11/4/2020 | 06:20pm

With Danny Rose heading out on loan to Newcastle in the January transfer window, and Ben Davies yet again struggling with injuries and fitness, Jose Mourinho hasn’t got the greatest depth or quality in the left-back position at Tottenham.

Reports in recent days have claimed that the Portuguese man is keen on making a move for Benfica star Alejandro Grimaldo, but that Spurs are unwilling to meet the asking price demanded by the Liga NOS giants.

After hearing about their reported stance on the left-back, fans of the north London side took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation, with many unsurprised by the latest update.

One Spurs fan revealed his frustrations at how the north Londoners continued to repeat the same mistakes of not paying the asking price, and then ending up with cheaper, poorer alternatives.

If Spurs are genuinely serious about improving and making a challenge for titles and trophies, then refusing to splash the cash on a player who could come in and be a part of the first-team for the next few years or so is certainly not the way to go.

Understandably, some fans are frustrated with their club for not being proactive in their chase for Grimaldo, and unless Daniel Levy changes his thinking, then Spurs could be left to rue missing out on the defender.

