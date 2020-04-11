Spurs fans react to update on Alejandro Grimaldo chase

With Danny Rose heading out on loan to Newcastle in the January transfer window, and Ben Davies yet again struggling with injuries and fitness, Jose Mourinho hasn’t got the greatest depth or quality in the left-back position at Tottenham.

Reports in recent days have claimed that the Portuguese man is keen on making a move for Benfica star Alejandro Grimaldo, but that Spurs are unwilling to meet the asking price demanded by the Liga NOS giants.

After hearing about their reported stance on the left-back, fans of the north London side took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation, with many unsurprised by the latest update.

Daniel Levy will offer £3.5 million and a packet of cheese and onion — Dan (@DanPenfold91) April 10, 2020

No surprise that levy wants to squabble over the transfer fee🙄 — gary durrant (@Gazzad101) April 11, 2020

All to familiar??? 35 million for Grimaldo is a bargain! We need Lewis and Levy out…Spurs will never win anything with the current owner. FACT — Jeremy Nelson (@JeremyN23053803) April 11, 2020

What a surprise — Charlie Martin (@_charmartin_) April 10, 2020

This is stupid, just pay the money — Harry C (@HazSpur92) April 10, 2020

Hold the front page. Spurs refuse to pay an asking fee. Glad I’m sitting down. — Jazzyspurs (@jazzyrath3) April 10, 2020

Pathetic worth every penny — Cory Godwin (@CoryGodwin14) April 10, 2020

One Spurs fan revealed his frustrations at how the north Londoners continued to repeat the same mistakes of not paying the asking price, and then ending up with cheaper, poorer alternatives.

Unreal. We are interested in a player but won’t pay what the selling club asks for. And then we wonder why we don’t sign players with any great regularity or intent? Then end up with the crappy knock off version the Manager didn’t ask for. — H Chowdhury (@H_Chowdhury) April 10, 2020

If Spurs are genuinely serious about improving and making a challenge for titles and trophies, then refusing to splash the cash on a player who could come in and be a part of the first-team for the next few years or so is certainly not the way to go.

Should Spurs make Alejandro Grimaldo their priority this summer?

Understandably, some fans are frustrated with their club for not being proactive in their chase for Grimaldo, and unless Daniel Levy changes his thinking, then Spurs could be left to rue missing out on the defender.

