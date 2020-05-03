Spurs fans discuss an update on transfer target Andre Onana

With Hugo Lloris set to turn 34 at the end of this year, and having endured an indifferent campaign in the Premier League, it’s no surprise to hear Tottenham being linked with a potential move for a new goalkeeper.

Lloris has made his fair share of clangers over the past couple of campaigns both in the top-flight and in Europe too – he was roundly criticised by Spurs fans for his role in the club’s exit to RB Leipzig in the Champions League earlier this season.

Ajax shot-stopper Andre Onana has been one man who has been linked with a switch to north London, and the Dutch side’s manager, Erik ten Hag, has admitted that things were agreed last summer whereby the Cameroon international could leave this summer.

He said: “Andre is very important to us, of course we do not want to lose him. It is true that agreements were made last year (for Onana to leave in 2020) if the right club and price comes up.”

After hearing the update on their rumoured transfer target, Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Oblak is never happening. I agree on Onana though, from what I’ve seen he’s not the answer. — Just Jim (@superspurs84) May 2, 2020

no — Abhi – 🕉️☮️ (@abhispurs) May 2, 2020

He’s a bigger clown that what we already have — Michael (@type1Daddy73) May 2, 2020

No thanks! Absolute liability! AGAIN — Nick Homewood (@Nickyh_yiddo) May 2, 2020

Has to be better than calamity jane — Ricoyid (@ricospur) May 2, 2020

Don’t rate him one bit — Chris Kyriacou (@MrChrisKyriacou) May 2, 2020

Awful goalkeeper,they can keep him 😂 — Settings and Privacy (@________78____) May 2, 2020

One Spurs fan in particular even suggested that they would take Espen Baardsen over Onana – the American shot-stopper was part of the Spurs side back in the late 1990s.

He’s dreadful.. id Take Espen Baardsen over him — 〽️🅰️®️K™️ (@EstNorthLDN) May 2, 2020

Judging by the reaction of many of these Spurs fans, it’s clear Onana isn’t considered the most popular of potential new signings to replace Lloris.

Who would you prefer?

Onana Vote Lloris Vote

The 24-year-old is still relatively young for a goalkeeper, and has plenty of experience of playing in European football’s elite competition with Ajax.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs do end up pulling the trigger on a move for Onana.

