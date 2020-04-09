Spurs could find Hugo Lloris’ perfect heir in Andre Onana

It’s fair to say that after joining Tottenham for £11.8m back when Andre Villas-Boas was in charge, Hugo Lloris has represented great value for money.

The Frenchman has now played an impressive 316 times for the Lilywhites, but the past couple of seasons have seen him make more and more erratic mistakes – this campaign saw him drop that absolutely awful clanger away at Brighton when he managed to injure himself at the same time too.

If there was a time to bring an end to Lloris’ career, then this summer is when Spurs should be ruthless with the Frenchman.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history True False

And as such, the north London side will have to be on the look-out for a new number one, and according to Spanish publication Sport (via Sport Witness), Spurs are “very interested” in Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, with Barcelona also keeping tabs.

The report further claims that Onana’s side are aware of his intentions of leaving the club, and that Ajax have set a valuation of €40m (£35m) on his head, although they are open to negotiation.

At just 24, Onana is still incredibly young in respect to goalkeeping terms, and just like Lloris did when he first joined, can really grow into being Spurs’ number one.

The Cameroon international has picked up considerable experience by playing for a side like Ajax, and of course was a part of the team that made it all the way to the Champions League semi-finals last season, only of course to be knocked out by Tottenham.

Spurs need someone who can handle the pressure of playing for a team that is trying to compete both domestically and abroad, and Onana’s time at Ajax makes him the perfect heir to Lloris’ throne in north London.

Spurs' number one next season

Hugo Lloris Vote Andre Onana Vote

The fact Barcelona are also looking at him speaks volumes of how highly-rated the goalkeeper is, and it’s why Daniel Levy shouldn’t hesitate to spend big on trying to sign him. If he does, then the Catalan giants will no doubt snap him up and Spurs could live to regret that they missed out on him.

Meanwhile, Spurs fans are reminiscing over this former powerhouse.