Spurs must beat Arsenal to Axel Disasi signing this summer

According to RMC Sport, Tottenham are in the race to sign Reims defender Axel Disasi this summer.

What’s the word?

With Jan Vertonghen’s long-term future at the club up in the air as he enters the final few weeks of his existing contract, recent reports have suggested that the Belgium international is inching towards leaving north London.

Now, French publication RMC Sport claim Spurs are interested in signing Disasi to bring some added strength at the centre-back position, but that they are set to face stiff competition from the likes of Arsenal and Southampton.

It’s further suggested that Disasi’s side are demanding a fee in the region of €15m (£13m) to part ways with one of their prized assets this summer.

Priority

At a reported £13m, Disasi certainly represents the kind of value for money signing that most clubs across Europe will be looking to make this summer amidst a set of testing circumstances.

And with Arsenal said to be interested in his services too, Spurs simply have to act quickly to bring the defender to the right half of north London. The 22-year-old has been a rock at the back for Reims this season, winning almost five total duels per game, and boasting an impressive passing accuracy of 85%.

He is the modern-day centre-back in being someone who is capable of bringing the ball out of defence, with his former coach at Paris FC, Jean-Luc Vasseur saying: “I realised quickly that he had great potential. I have rarely seen such serenity in such a young player. In addition to his athleticism, his great quality is his intelligence. He quickly understands.”

Standing at an imposing 6 foot 3, Disasi would automatically bring a real physical presence to Spurs’ back-line, and at just 22, he seems to have all the raw ingredients to turn into a dominant centre-half for Spurs. And it’s exactly why Daniel Levy must ensure the Lilywhites beat their north London rivals Arsenal to his signature.